More than 50 hand-painted murals are finished ahead of next month’s art festival.
“Gives a lot of people stuff to look at. It’s great for the neighborhoods, great for the people, great for the community,” Joe Schipani, director of the Flint Art Project said
Artists are beautifying Flint by painting colorful murals.
“We’re working on some artists exchange to help our local artists that have great talent into other cities,” Schipani said.
The Flint Art Project is making strides. Over 50 murals have been painted which sets the scene for the free City Mural Festival.
“We’ll probably do another 20-25 during the festival, so we’ll have 100,” Schipani said.
The project finds local artists to showcase their talents around town.
“We try to match the artist with what the building owner wants,” Schipani said.
Schipani said the murals you’ll see around town is to bring positivity to the city.
“Flint has been through so much with the water crisis,” Schipani said.
They can’t do it alone. Murals take time, resources, and artists.
“We have tons of people asking for mural tours, map tours,” Schipani said.
The Flint Public Art Project is launching their Patronicity campaign to raise $15,000 by September 27.
If you would like to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.