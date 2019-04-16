An Ortonville student has been found dead in an Oakland Community College (OCC) parking lot.
The college posted on social media that Justin Tucker, 30, from Ortonville, was found dead Monday evening in a parking lot on the Auburn Hills Campus.
No one else was involved, and there is no foul play suspected, according to the college.
OCC said counselors were being made available to meet with students, staff, and faculty members.
