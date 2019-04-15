At last check a person was in stable condition after an ORV accident.
It happened on April 12 at around 7 p.m. near Wheeler Road in Bay County.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver hit the ditch and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
That person’s name has not been released.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to deputies.
