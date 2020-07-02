O’s Pub and Grill in Auburn has closed due to a case of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said an employee was exposed on June 20 and worked inside on the June 22 and June 23. The employee was informed of the exposure on June 24.
The employee was then tested and received a positive result without experiencing any symptoms.
The restaurant said that all employees who were in direct contact with this employee tested negative.
The restaurant said, as a precaution, they have closed and will remain closed for another week as they dep clean.
Employees will continue to get paid during this time by the restaurant.
