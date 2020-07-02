The graduation ceremony at Oscoda Area High School has been identified as an exposure site for COVID-19.
The event took place on June 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the high school.
The location may have allowed low risk exposure after someone at the event tested positive for COVID-19, according to District Health Department No. 2.
Individuals who attended the event should monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 14 days. If you experience symptoms, contact a doctor and consider a COVID-19 test.
Individuals who attended the event and do not have symptoms for 14 days do not need to take any further action.
“Situations like this emphasize the importance of social distancing and wearing a face covering in public settings, even outdoors when social distancing is difficult to maintain, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others," said Denise Bryan, a Health Officer at the department. "Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.”
You can read the full release here.
