An Oscoda County man was arrested for an assault that happened earlier this month.
Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a residence on Royce Avenue in Luzerne for a report of a dispute about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
By the time police arrived, the other party had left the scene, police said.
The homeowner, 57-year-old David Wandolowski, was later arrested on several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing a firearm.
Wandolowski called 911 to report reckless drivers on Royce Avenue, police said, adding he had a verbal argument with someone who lived down the road.
The other people involved told police Wandolowski pointed a handgun at them when they tried to speak to him about confronting one of their relatives, police said.
Wandolowski was arraigned on July 24.
