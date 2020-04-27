An Oscoda man is dead after an ORV crash from this weekend.
Troopers were sent to ORV Trail 649, about half a mile southeast of Esmond Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township, for the crash on Saturday, April 25 at 6:19 p.m.
Michigan State Police said a 56-year-old from Oscoda, Allen Wayne Niederquell, was riding with family members heading southeast on a 2008 Yamaha Raptor 700.
The initial investigation shows that Niederquell was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his four-wheeler, ran off of the trail to the left, and collided with a tree.
He had extensive injuries from the crash.
Officers tried giving life-saving measures on the scene, but Niederquell died from his injuries, MSP said.
Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in this crash and it remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.