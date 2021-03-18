A 25-year-old Oscoda resident has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.
A Michigan State Police trooper stopped the vehicle for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on Lake Street in Roscommon about 11:45 a.m. on March 15. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. The driver has since been identified as 25-year-old Alexander Logan Barnes, of Oscoda.
Barnes was arrested after performing sobriety tests and showed signs of intoxication, according to police. He was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
On March 17, Barnes was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon for one count of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash surety.
