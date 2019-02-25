Michigan State Police arrested an Iosco County man on multiple child porn related charges.
Charles Williams, a 39-year-old man from Oscoda Township, was arrested after police found digital evidence in his home.
The investigation started when MSP said it learned Williams was uploading child porn to the internet.
He is charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
Williams was arraigned in the 81st District Court in Iosco County on Friday, Feb. 22.
