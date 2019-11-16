The Oscoda Township Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing man.
Christopher Allen Arwood, 39, was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 10 at about 4 p.m.
He is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 250 pounds, with black shaggy hair, and an unshaven face.
He was last seen wearing a thin green coat, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Police said he is reported to be mentally disabled.
He was last seen walking from a home in the villages of Oscoda, commonly known as the residential area of the former Wurtsmith Airforce base.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Oscoda Township Police Department at (989) 739-9113.
