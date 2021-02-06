Many Genesee County residents have been struggling to get vaccinated.
"We live in Genesee County, we're both seniors, my husband and I, and neither of us have been able to get appointments anywhere," Robin Meehan, Otisville resident said.
In a Facebook live community update on Feb. 6, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley addressed the concerns and reiterated the process.
"We're going to take care of the most vulnerable of those individuals first, and that's the individuals that are over 65, with a premedical condition," Neeley said.
Meehan and her husband are both over 65 and have been waiting for weeks fearing exposure.
"Our luck is going to run out. I mean we go out to the grocery store and we come back home again. Sooner or later we're going to get an exposure somewhere," Meehan said.
In Neeley's community update, the City of Flint Health Advisor, Dr. Lawrence Reynolds warned that the process to get everyone vaccinated could last until next year.
"Please be patient. This may be a process that will go on until the end of the year, until we can get everyone vaccinated the way we want to," Dr. Reynolds said.
Reynolds encourages residents to sign up at additional vaccination sites, like Meijer and McLaren. Meehan said she has already tried this.
"We're registered with McLaren, we're registered with Genesee County Health Department, we're registered with Beaumont Hospital, we've registered with everybody that we could possibly think of to register," Meehan said.
Meehan said she would like to see a more transparent process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.