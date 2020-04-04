Ottawa County is reporting 35 positive COVID -19 cases as of Friday, April 3.
Although the county has 35 confirmed cases, they said there are zero deaths.
According to the county, 26 percent of positive cases have been hospitalized.
Since there is evidence of COVID-19 community spread, every location should be considered a potential risk. People of any age, even those who do not have any symptoms, could be a carrier of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The county is asking that everyone do their part and to stay home and stay safe to save lives.
To slow the spread of the virus, the county said residents must adhere to social distancing and exceptional hygiene to minimize exposure and break the chain of infection.
Ottawa Co updates its COVID-19 numbers daily at 4 p.m. To check the number, click here.
