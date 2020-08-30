The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man.
Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 to the Leisure Estates Mobile Home Park in Holland Twp. for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, paramedics found Victor Alexis Gil-Bravo deceased outside of his home from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
Gil-Bravo will undergo an autopsy on Aug. 31.
Witness statements say a white SUV may have left the area shortly after the incident.
No suspects have been identified at this point and detectives are looking for anyone with information on the shooting.
Tips can be sent online here or by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.
