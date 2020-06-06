The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys.
Police responded to the Holland State Park on June 6 for reports of a missing 17-year-old male.
According to police, witness statements said that two brothers from Grand Rapids were swimming off the beach and began to struggle in the water. The older brother, 19, began to swim back to shore and was thrown a life-ring by witnesses. He made it safely ashore.
The younger brother, a 17-year-old male, was last seen struggling in the water 40 to 50 yards offshore. His identification is being withheld at this time.
While investigating the scene, deputies were advised of a missing six-year-old boy. Iain Isaiah Rowe was reported last seen in Lake Michigan in waist-deep water. At this time, the boy’s whereabouts are unknown.
The boy was last seen wearing a blue and white striped swimsuit.
If you have any information any either of the boys’ whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 1-800-249-0911.
At this point, their disappearances are believed to be unrelated, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.