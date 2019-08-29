There's more evidence of Michigan's woeful roads: A champion runner says he fractured a leg bone when he stepped into a pothole during a 10-mile race in Flint.
Chris Derrick, a three-time U.S. Cross Country champion, posted a photo of his right leg on Instagram. He says he was running in a pack Saturday and couldn't see the ground ahead of him.
Derrick says he "landed perfectly on the edge of a big ol' pothole" and fractured his fibula during the Crim Festival of Races. Race officials apologized and said it was an honor to have him. He still hopes to compete in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a higher gas tax to fix Michigan's roads but hasn't reached a deal with the Republican-led Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.