A major jolt to a Mid-Michigan family as their home was blown wide open by an out-of-control SUV.
Now they have to find a new place to live and their neighbors wonder what will happen to the home.
The vehicle struck the building at the southwest corner of Davenport Avenue and North Carolina Street.
"My son comes busting in my room and says mom the neighbor's house got hit," said Joan Ferchau, a neighbor to the home struck by the vehicle.
The house was hit so badly its owner says it'll have to be demolished.
Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, an out of control SUV slammed into the home.
It took out most of the living room, leaving a gaping hole that anyone can see just passing by.
Ferchau has lived next door for almost six years.
"They came up went between the rock and the porch took the whole side of their home out and they've only been here maybe less than a year," Ferchau said.
The damage didn't stop at the first house though. Bricks were sprayed all across the lawn and actually hit Ferchau's window.
But a broken window was the least of her worries.
Ferchau said her neighbors are a young couple with a dog.
"I was worried about the kids not to be rude I didn't give a dang about the house or that window because there's four young people that live there and I just wanted to make sure the kids were OK," Ferchau said.
Shortly after police arrived, Ferchau said she spoke with her neighbor who said no one in the house was injured.
They're unsure on the cause of the crash or how the driver is doing.
"I hope the kids the best of luck, I hope they can fix it and move back because they seem like quite a nice young couple," Ferchau said.
The man who lives at the house tells TV5 he's hoping to get a GoFundMe page started to help get through this emergency.
