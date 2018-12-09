Genesee County 911 reports wires down at multiple locations in Flint and Flint Township.
They were reported in two locations in the township just before 10:30 Sunday night.
Wires were also reported down in the city around 10:40.
Consumers energy reports more than 5300 customers were left in the dark.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
