The outdoor flood relief distribution sites in Midland and Gladwin counties will be closed Wednesday, June 10 due to potential severe weather.
The closed locations include the following:
- West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Road
- Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Road
- Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road
- North Family Center, 2601 E. Shearer Road
- Gladwin - Parking lot behind Forge Fitness, 237 W. Cedar Avenue, Gladwin (parking lot is at the corner of Arcade Street and Grout Street)
- Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Drive
- Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S. Badour Road
The distribution site at Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N. Meridian Road, will remain open.
