The Loft just reopened June 8 and then Thursday…
“It basically shut me down,” said Rodney Ott.
Ott owns the bar in Flint. He’s being hit hard by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest order to prevent the spread of covid-19. No more indoor bar service, now it has to be outdoors only.
“If they were like ‘Ok the bar/club scene, we can’t have that. We’re getting rid of your dance permit, but if you want to operate as a bar at 20 percent or 50 percent capacity, but no dj, no dance floor,’ Ott said. “That seems a bit more logical.”
For a lot of bars, the prospect of having outdoor seating only is an idea easier said than done.
“I don’t have that kind of spacing,” Ott said. “It’s good for bars that have their own big parking lot, you can have that space. As for me, I have a small little outside entrance and the alley. There’s no place for patio unless we come together with the DDA or the mayor’s office.”
To try to help, the governor is now allowing bars to sell alcoholic beverages to go.
“Which might help the cause a little bit, but at this point, it’s pretty much at a standstill,” Ott said.
If he can’t get the outdoor seating figured out Ott says he may have to take the summer off. He wants people to stay healthy but wishes there was a better alternative.
“I understand it’s unprecedented times, so, everything’s trial and error.”
