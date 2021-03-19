The state of Michigan is updating its gathering and mask order to allow up to 20 percent capacity in outdoor stadiums and arenas that establish infection control plans.
The update also increases testing for youth ages 13 to 19 to ensure athletes can practice safely. More information on the program is available on the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services' update on Friday, March 19. The changes to the order will go into effect Monday, March 22, and remain in effect through Monday, April 9.
MDHHS said the changes are designed to balance day-to-day activities while controlling the spread of COVID-19. The state is still encouraging Michiganders to mask up and socially distance.
"The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but by staying focused on acting quickly, following the science, and listening to experts, we can save lives and help our economy recover faster," Whitmer said. "Today's action is an important step towards normalcy, but there's still more work to do. As always, mask up, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus so we can end this pandemic together. By April 5, all Michiganders will be eligible for the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you and your family from the virus, and I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you.”
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
