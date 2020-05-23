The outside lanes of Eastbound and Westbound M-46 between M-47 and Adams Road in Saginaw County are closed due to standing water on the roadways.
MDOT told TV5 that crews need to do repairs on the ouside piers after the force of the powerful current caused damage.
Officials also said they are unsure when those repairs will start.
The middle lanes remain open.

