As a part of the Bringing Back the Ice series at Saginaw’s Hoyt Park, the Skate and Sledding Outhouse Race will take place on Feb. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will have $2 skate and sled rental if you show a valid photo ID.

The outhouse race begins at 1 p.m.

Drop-in broomball will also take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

