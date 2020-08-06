The Muskegon Correctional Facility is reporting over 100 cases of COVID-19 after mass testing that took place last Friday.
The facility says 155 positive cases are connected to two housing units. After that, the department tested everyone in the units where those first cases came from. 136 out of the 447 tests came back positive.
The prisoners who tested positive have been moved out of the facility and the rest of the inmates remain cohorted with limited movement in order to slow the spread.
The department is offering free testing to all employees who work in Muskegon and will retest the prison population again next week.
They will also offer antibody testing.
