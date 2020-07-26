The Flint Police Department is investigating after over 100 shots were fired on Sunday, July 26.
Michigan State Police confirms that the shooting happened in the area of Pierson and Clio.
TV5 reached out to Flint PD for more information and comment on the shooting.We are still waiting for a reply.
This is a developing story.
