Hundreds in mid-Michigan walked with a purpose Sunday to do their part to help those struggling with anxiety and depression.
The 19th annual Walk for Hope was back in person Sunday morning at Saginaw Valley State University. As people of all ages and TV5 anchor Meg McLeod walked, ran, or skipped in support of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network.
"It reminds me that I'm not alone, and this journey that I started 32 years ago, its continuing to touch a lot of people's hearts and to make sure that, you know, my brother who died by suicide is making a huge impact," said Barb Smith, Walk for Hope Founder.
Last year, the walk was virtual, and everyone did it by themselves. This year, around 1500 people came through.
"We are learning as a society that again, suicide is stigmatized, and if we talk about it, if we talk to people, if we have events like this, we normalize the conversation and we actually encourage people to get the help that they need,” said Kevin Fischer, from National Alliance for Mental Illness Michigan.
"It's incredible. The support, the love of all the, you know, people that have lost loved ones, or just maybe have known loved ones, or family members or friends, it's really incredible to see the love and support because that's what we need," said Christopher Shafer, a suicide survivor.
Fischer and Shafer are survivors of family members' suicides, and both spoke at the walk Sunday.
The walk raised just under $100,000, but more importantly spreads awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and reduces stigma of mental illness.
