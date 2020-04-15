Rapid-response grants totaling more than $400,000 have been awarded from the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund to 18 nonprofit organizations in Flint and Genesee County.
The relief fund awarded the organizations with a total of $406,590 in grant money.
Officials said funding is available to local nonprofit organizations that work with vulnerable communities and meet the Fund’s strategic criteria.
Grant criteria and information about the submission process is available online at www.loveflint.org.
Grants are posted on the Community Foundation’s website along with a list of donors supporting the fund. For more information, click here.
