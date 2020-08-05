The Spring Ministries Camp in Gladwin is cancelling the final two weeks of camp after a COVID-19 outbreak.
The camp said in a Facebook post that a camper tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from the week of July 12 to July 17. The camp said they were made aware on July 22.
The camp then tested staff members and many of them tested positive as well.
The Central Michigan District Health Dept. told TV5 that 53 cases and 13 probably cases are linked to this camp.
The camp said they have been following policies including limiting camping numbers, smaller cabin sizes and more activities and meals outside. They also recorded daily temperatures of staff and campers and monitored symptoms.
They said they are working with their local health department on their steps moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.