A monsoon in India has killed more than 100 people, authorities say. More than a dozen remain missing.
The South Asian country is known for having the most dramatic monsoons in the world.
At least 114 people have died this week as heavy monsoon rains continue to batter several parts of the country, the state government said.
Reports show that more than 165,000 displaced people are living in 1,318 relief camps across the state and hundreds of houses have been damaged.
Extensive rescue and relief operations are still underway.
TV5 will bring you updates as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.