Floods and landslides kill more than 100 people in Nepal, India and Bangladesh

Destroyed homes in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, which has been hit with deadly monsoon rains and floods, on July 13, 2019.

 Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images

A monsoon in India has killed more than 100 people, authorities say. More than a dozen remain missing. 

The South Asian country is known for having the most dramatic monsoons in the world. 

At least 114 people have died this week as heavy monsoon rains continue to batter several parts of the country, the state government said. 

Reports show that more than 165,000 displaced people are living in 1,318 relief camps across the state and hundreds of houses have been damaged.

Extensive rescue and relief operations are still underway.

