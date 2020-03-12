U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced on March 12 that $8,625,689 will be allocated to two railroad projects in Michigan.
The Lake State Railway Company will receive up to $7,875,770 for the Infrastructure Enhancement Program for Lake State Railway’s Huron Subdivision.
It replaces about 30 miles of nearly 100-year-old jointed rail with continuous welded rail, upgrades turnouts, improves associated grade crossing circuitry and resurfaces grade crossings primarily on the Huron Subdivision of the Lake State Railway.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive up to $749,919 for the Battle Creek Connection Project.
It funds preliminary engineering and environmental analysis and documentation for a new dedicated intercity passenger rail track in Battle Creek, to allow intercity passenger trains to bypass Canadian National Railway track where frequent host railroad delays occur.
The preliminary engineering and environmental analysis work encompasses new track, turnouts, grade crossings and the reconstruction of the intercity passenger rail boarding platform at the Battle Creek Intermodal Terminal.
“These grants support the economic vitality of our nation’s rural and urban communities,” said FRA Administrator Ronald Batory. “The participation of multiple partners also demonstrates the importance these funds will have for improving safety for communities and railroads around the country.”
