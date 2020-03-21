Michigan has 238 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has reported two new deaths as a result of the virus.
Michigan now has 787 total cases and a total of five deaths due to COVID-19, according to new state numbers released on March 21.
The two new deaths reported are individuals from Detroit and Oakland County.
Stay up to date with our latest coverage on the coronavirus here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.