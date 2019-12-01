There are more than 11,000 Consumers Energy customers in the dark due to the weather.
The following Consumers Energy counties are affected:
- Alcona: 11 customers
- Arenac: 52 customers
- Bay: 1,530 customers
- Clare: 830 customers
- Genesee: 48 customers
- Gladwin: 627 customers
- Gratiot: 612 customers
- Iosco: 5 customers
- Isabella: 1,841 customers
- Midland: 5,586 customers
- Ogemaw: 301 customers
- Roscommon: 3 customers
- Saginaw: 91 customers
About 2,500 DTE customers in the Thumb area are without power.
For more information on Consumers Energy power outages and expected restorations times, click here.
For more information on DTE power outages and expected restoration times, click here.
