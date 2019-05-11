Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Taco Bell in Vienna Township.
It happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.
Police were on the scene and all employees were said to have been evacuated.
No word yet on what started the fire.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
