Flint Police are investigating after an overnight shooting.
According to Michigan State Police, a shooting happened on the 100 block of E. Moore St.
MSP confirmed to TV5 the death of a man by firearm. MSP also says a female teen is in critical condition at this time and has been treated at Hurley Medical Center.
MSP said the shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.
TV5 is working to learn more.
This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.
