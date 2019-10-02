Overnight thunderstorms have knocked out power for hundreds of customers in Mid-Michigan.
Consumers Energy customers are experiencing power outages in the following counties:
- Genesee County: 195 customers
- Gladwin County: 1,845 customers
- Gratiot County: 13 customers
- Iosco County: 1 customer
- Midland County: 16 customers
- Ogemaw County: 1 customer
- Roscommon County: 216 customers
- Saginaw County: 27 customers
- Shiawasee County: 31 customers
For updated power outage numbers, visit the Consumers Energy website.
DTE Energy is also reporting hundreds of power outages:
- Lapeer County: 280 customers
- Sanilac County: 137 customers
- Tuscola County: 9 customers
About 141 customers have lost power on the border of Sanilac and Huron County.
For updated power out numbers, visit DTE Energy's website.
Michigan State Police are advising drivers to take their time on the roads this morning as some roadways have large puddles and standing water.
