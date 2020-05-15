Crews are on scene in Gratiot County after MDOT says an overpass was hit by a vehicle with a high load on May 15.
The left lane of northbound US-127 is currently closed at Monroe Road at Exit 127 due to the crash.
A representative from MDOT told TV5 that they believe a backhoe being hauled hit the bridge.
MDOT says additional lane closures are expected to come soon as they inspect the bridge.
Stay with TV5 as we learn more about this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.