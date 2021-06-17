The Michigan House Oversight Committee held a hearing on bills dealing with the Secretary of State.
The proposals further extend the renewal date for driver licenses to Sept. 30, accommodating people struggling to get office appointments. They also require walk-ins to be allowed at offices again instead of people solely having to make appointments.
“We know we have a lot of people that are trying to get in the SOS office right now, so we’re saying what if we maybe extend the deadline to Sept. 30 so people aren’t getting penalized for something that was beyond their control, they can’t get in the office,” said Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Steve Johnson.
The bills extend the dates for licenses, registration, and IDs, as well as mandates that applicants for any document expiring between March 1, 2020, and Sept. 30 be treated as renewals.
The bills also require the Secretary of State to provide a written report to lawmakers within 30 days of the law taking effect to show her plan for offering in-person service to meet demands.
The bills answer complaints coming in from Michigan residents by the thousands, seeing registrations and licenses expire, saying they’ve been unable to secure a spot in an SOS office through the appointment system.
