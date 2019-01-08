An overturned fuel tanker leaking diesel has closed part of northbound I-75 near I-75/I-375 in Detroit.
The tanker driver told Michigan State Police he came into a curve and the truck began to fishtail, causing him to lose control.
The vehicle contained five separate tanks, and was hauling a combination of clear diesel, dyed diesel, and 87 octane fuel.
Troopers said when the truck overturned dyed diesel leaked onto the roadway, causing slick conditions.
The truck overturned on an incline, and caused that diesel to flow down the roadway and into catch basins.
The freeway is shut down, as well as a few side streets by Ford Field, and troopers said the area could be closed through rush hour.
The tanker is still full of 3,500 gallons of diesel and gas and cannot be lifted because the tanker itself is no longer attacked to the chassis, according to officials.
Crews are currently working to drain the tanks.
The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
Neither drugs or narcotics are suspected.
