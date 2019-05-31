Genesee County Central Dispatch reports that northbound U.S. 23 is closed at Hill Road in Mundy Township.
A semi truck rolled just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, May 30, causing the shut down.
TV5 was told the driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is unclear.
A fire official on the scene told TV5 the truck was hauling auto parts.
It's also unclear when the highway might re-open.
Stay with TV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.