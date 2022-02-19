An owl is headed to rehab after being found injured.
The animal was first spotted near the border of Midland and Gladwin county. Rescuers believe it may have been there overnight.
The Wildlife Recovery Association in Shepherd says volunteers were able to safely capture the bird and place it into a box with blankets.
Barb Rogers, who works with the rescue says the owl was badly bruised by a car, and he is resting in a warm location away from human noises, light and movement.
