A case of animal abuse could send a man to prison for years after a dog was found with a chain embedded into its neck.
Diesel had a tough life until last week, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
"This is diesel. Diesel the dog," Swanson said.
The owner, 62-year-old Robert Payne, is now facing charges.
"This is a dog that had a metal collar that was tightly wrapped around the dog's neck," Swanson said.
That collar was actually a metal chain that caused what Swanson described as massive trauma.
"It broke through not only the first layer of skin, but all the way down to the muscle," Swanson said.
Swanson said officers were able to rescue the animal thanks to an anonymous tip on May 10 about a dog severely bleeding and hooked up to a house by a metal chain.
"The tipster who saw this dog immediately reported it to Sgt. Scott Pritchard, who is our investigator assigned to animal abuse neglect complaints," Swanson said.
Payne has been charged with one count of animal torture and being a habitual offender charge for having three felonies. He agreed to give up his rights to the dog, who now has a bandana to cover his wounds.
Swanson said Diesel will go to a great home.
"Let me just tell you that we take companion animals very serious. If you neglect, abuse, kill, or torture an animal, then it's our belief you will do it to a human," Swanson said.
