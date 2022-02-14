One Flint business owner said a nearby building has been forgotten and crumbling for years.
Now he says it is starting to pose a danger to his business.
Carl Spaniola said the building next to his business is becoming more unsafe by the day.
"Well, it's been falling apart for years," Spaniola said.
Located next to Paul's Pipe Shop in Flint, Spaniola said this structure has gotten more unstable over time. Spaniola gave TV5 these pictures from last December when the building lost part of its wall.
"A 15 foot long by 6-foot-tall section of it all fell onto one of my employee's cars out there," Spaniola said.
Spaniola said the building's owner didn't do much to resolve the situation.
"The owner of the building picked up the bricks and kind of covered the hole a little bit. That's really all they've done. It's still crumbling, it's still coming down, and it's taking up two parking spots in my parking lot now," Spaniola said.
Spaniola said he has been in contact with city officials.
"Called the mayor's office multiple times. I actually did have the mayor and the Flint City Building Inspector in here one day. I think it was the following Tuesday after it actually happened. I come to find out the building had been on the demolition list for over a year, according to the building inspector," Spaniola said.
Spaniola said the city issued the owner a fix-it ticket. That is of little solace to Spaniola.
He is worried the building could collapse at any moment.
"It could come down on us, or into the alley, or people walking by down the alley,” he said. “It's been an issue for quite some time. And for it to not be taken care of two months later, they just put a band aid on a bullet wound out there and seems like forgot about it.”
