An assisted living home in Thetford Township that caught fire last year has been rebuilt with the help of community support.
“I was screaming, yelling, crying, praying more than everything else,” said Owner Mary Abuaita.
Serenity Assisted Living went up in flames in June of 2019. Abuaita said she could not believe the news when she received the call.
“Immediately I hung up on her and called 911,” Abuaita said. “My body was in total shock.”
The assisted living home was deemed a total loss after the fire.
12 residents were inside at the time of the fire and were evacuated safely.
An angel survived the fire and Abuaita said that gave her hope.
“There was an angel that never got touched and it was made of plastic,” Abuaita said.
Thanks to help from the community, the building is back and better than ever.
“A godsend builder by the name of Rick Ferguson,” Abuaita said. “And he just rebuilt it for us and was very, very patient. And here we are.”
Serenity Assisted Living is ready to welcome back its old residents and some new ones.
Abuaita is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, for its grand reopening.
“I’m so happy, very, very happy,” Abuaita said. “It’s a great feeling.”
