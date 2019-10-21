A video making its rounds on social media shows a fight at a popular Mid-Michigan pumpkin farm.
The fight broke out at Johnson's Giant Pumpkin farm about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
“You’ve got happy families all the time, good people, friendly people. We’ve never seen anything like this at the farm before,” said owner Gerald Johnson.
There was a family custody dispute over a child and because of the dispute a fight broke out, Johnson said.
“We’re a family-oriented farm, so it was quite a shock to us,” Johnson said.
Johnson's staff immediately called 911 and police intervened.
“I was kinda proud of my employees the way the jumped in and helped calm everything down,” Johnson said.
Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams said the custody issue was between a mom and a dad, and the dad refused to return the child.
The dad started pushing the mom and the people she was with, and then started hitting the mom in the face, Williams said.
Williams said that his office is currently seeking warrants for the father and the two people he was with.
Johnson said overall, everyone was OK, and the child did not get hurt. He wants to remind his patrons that Johnson’s is a safe, family friendly farm.
“We hope this doesn’t scare people off from coming to the farm. We feel it was an isolated incident and we’re still gonna carry on with business as usual,” Johnson said.
