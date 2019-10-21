A video making its rounds on social media shows a fight at a popular Mid-Michigan pumpkin farm.
The fight broke out at Johnson's Giant Pumpkin farm about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
There was a family custody dispute over a child and because of the dispute a fight broke out, according to Gerald Johnson, owner of the pumpkin farm.
Johnson's staff immediately called 911 and police intervened.
Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams said the custody issue was between a mom and a dad, and the dad refused to return the child.
The dad started pushing the mom and the people she was with, and then started hitting the mom in the face, Williams said.
Johnson said overall, everyone was OK and the child did not get hurt.
No one was arrested on site and no one was taken to the hospital, Johnson said.
“I feel this was an isolated incident and I still consider myself a family farm, a safe place to bring your family and kids. This isn’t typical of our customers," Johnson said.
