Police in Bay City are investigating their first homicide since 2019 after a man was found shot to death behind a convenience store on the city's south end Monday night.
No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting, but investigators say they have promising leads.
Robin Sood is still in shock over gun violence that claimed a young life near his Bay City business.
"I'm still scared about what happened last night. Like I'm shaking, still shaking," Sood said.
Police say 25-year-old Taylor Lall died after being shot in the alley behind Jan’s Party Store Monday night.
"He's my regular customer I saw like every day. He's a real nice dude. Cool with everybody. I don't know why they did that like with him. Like I'm so sorry for his family and friends. Oh man," Sood said.
Authorities say they are still investigating the incident. Police believe there was a dispute in the alley that ultimately led to Lall's death. So far, no arrests have been made.
"I hope like they got all the people that did that to Taylor as soon as possible," Sood said.
Sood said he's been in business here for seven years and this is the first time something like this has taken place. He knows the Bay City police chief is looking to add four police officers to the ranks.
For his part, Sood hopes that happens soon.
"That's pretty good. Like we need it in Bay City. Like last week it happened on Midland Street all those things. Like after that and the Jan's Party Store, that's scary especially in the nighttime," Sood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.