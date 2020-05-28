After 91 years of service, Barney’s Bakery in Bay City is closing up shop.
The owner, Daniel Zielinski, said he has been proud to carry on the bakery’s legacy in his family, but he is ready to retire.
“It wasn’t an easy decision. You know, I just, I thought after 35 years, I thought about putting it up for sale for a little while,” Zielinski said.
He said the store has run in his family for 91 years. It all started with his grandfather back in 1929, then his dad took is over in the 60s.
For the past 35 years, Zielinski has been keeping things running.
But owning a small business is no easy task, especially during a pandemic.
Now Zielinski said he is ready to retire and spend more time with his grandkids.
“You know, I enjoyed like, even though it was really hard work, like paczki Tuesday. I just couldn’t believe how many we’d make and sell,” he said.
Zielinski said some have asked him whether or not someone else will take over the family business, but he said 91 years of service has been enough.
However, the memories he’s made there making and selling fresh bread and donuts to the community are something he will never forget.
“I just want to say, I appreciate them all for the patronage. From my granddad, my dad and me, I just appreciate it and I was glad to do it,” Zielinski said.
