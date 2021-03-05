The state health department's new order allowing Michigan Bars and Restaurants to stay open later and operate at 50 percent capacity went into effect on March 5.
Restaurant owners are breathing a sigh of relief as business continues to pick up. Vince Stuart is the owner of the restaurants Uptown Grill and Stockpot in Bay City.
"It's a great opportunity. It shows that we're moving in the right direction. That we're getting better and better and things are going the way that they should be. Everybody's following the rules and the guidelines," Stuart said.
Stuart said 50 percent is going to be better than 25 percent.
"At 50 percent, it was a lot better than the 25 percent. Twenty-five percent was, you know, we're happy that we can open, it's great to see customers and employees, everybody come back to work. It was great to see bodies," Stuart said.
He hopes 50 percent soon leads to 75 percent, and so on.
"It actually helps everybody around us, from the people that deliver the food, from the people that work in the restaurant business, not just in the restaurant, so it helps everybody because now, you know, we all get one step busier than we were before," Stuart said.
More is on the way for him too. Stuart isn't letting the pandemic get in the way of his plans. He is opening his third restaurant, Vinny's Pizzeria, in the coming months. He is looking for the right employees.
"To open up any restaurant or business at this time of the year is you know, a lot of guts, but it's what I do best and what I know best. And actually, you know, we still have to move on and live and move forward," Stuart said.
