Recovering from disaster, residents rebuilding their lives and rising from the flood one year later.
The Village of Sanford was devastated by the rushing water that overtook the town when the dams breached and failed.
Many homes and businesses were destroyed, left buried under a layer of mud and debris. Recovery could take years, but signs of hope are emerging as businesses begin to reopen and progress is made.
Connie Methner is the owner of CJ's Hairstyling in Sanford.
"We totally went ten feet underwater and lost everything," Methner said.
She calls last year’s flood the worst disaster movie you could think of. For months she thought she was out of business, but fortunately for her she's part of a community that would not let her give up.
"That's why I put believe, had Kim write believe on our porch because it took us to believe in each other to be able to just get us back," Methner said.
Now Methner is back in business. It's all part of the hope and resiliency playing out in Sanford.
Organizers dedicated a heart to the community impacted by last year's flood.
"We helped to bring people together and facilitate this as really a way to show support for this community here in Sanford," Sharon Mortensen said.
"For the last nine months or so I've been showing up at Sanford Pop Up Strong and different events to have people tell their story and write whatever they want to on the heart to kind of commemorate that they're part of this hope building back the community," Camille Nitschky said.
In all this big heart can hold 300 inspirational sayings left by residents throughout the community and beyond. It's part of a celebration Sanford is planning to have as they rise from the flood.
"This town is going to have a party for four days and I'm going to be part of it. And everybody is going to pat everybody on the back and say, 'yes we did it!'. Scares me to death to think of it ever happening again," Methner said.
