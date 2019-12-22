Owner of closing jewelry store donates bracelets, necklace to foster kids

A jewelry store is soon closing its doors, but before doing so, the owner of Dominic's Fine Jewelry in Sterling Heights is giving back to the community.
Dominic Maratta said instead of focusing on the going out of business sale, he wanted to donate some jewelry to foster kids.
"Everybody will have a good Christmas if it depends on me this year," he said.
Theresa Toya, from "Friends of Foster Kids," helps fulfill wish lists for less fortunate children.
For years, they have collected gifts, from blankets to bikes, and have volunteers that help wrap the presents.
This year, Toya noticed two teens had requested jewelry - one wanted a necklace, the other wanted a ring. Expensive items that most people may not be able to donate.
She reached out to Maratta.
"I knew that would be a gift that they would remember forever because jewelry lasts forever," he said.
He picked out the pieces to donate to the two teens, and is also giving 50 foster kids bracelets from the Jennifer Lopez collection.
"If you can touch the heart of a child, you can change the direction of a life," Toya said.
