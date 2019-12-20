Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed bills this week that would have ended the ban on deer baiting.
The bills would have removed the Natural Resources Commission’s authority to regulate deer baiting and feeding.
“It’s affected my lifestyle. It’s affected my job. It’s affected my employees and they’re the ones I feel bad for,” said Edward Beckley, owner of the M-65 Bait Shop.
Beckley built his business around deer baiting.
TV5 spoke to him earlier this year when the ban had him closing up shop for good.
He has since reopened and is selling other hunting and fishing gear. But Beckley said his sales are down 30 to 35 percent.
“It’s been a very rough year. I’ve had to let everyone go from this shop in Au Gres. We still have one person working the shop in Whittemore,” Beckley said.
Beckley had high hopes as the new bill made its way through the Michigan House and Senate, but his heart dropped when it was vetoed.
“She doesn’t seem to care about rural Michigan. Those of us that are in this area and the hunters that I’m talking to, we’re thinking about putting a recall on her,” Beckley said.
Whitmer’s reasoning for keeping the deer bait ban is to try to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease among the deer population. The DNR said baiting increases the chance of spreading disease among wildlife.
Beckley disagrees about chronic wasting disease. He hopes the veto can be overridden.
“We only need a few more senators and a few more reps to get a two-thirds majority,” Beckley said.
Beckley said Whitmer should take care of rural residents.
“Because we’re the ones that take care of you. We’re the ones that feed you,” he said. “I’m coming after you to recall you Gov. Whitmer.”
